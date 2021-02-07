Pistons agree to trade Derrick Rose; Knicks a possibility

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Derrick Rose, and they could deal him to the New York Knicks.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III reported on Saturday that the Pistons are working with Rose to resolve his situation. Rose, who is in his second season with Detroit, has not played since Jan. 30. Detroit is committed to playing some of their younger players, so letting Rose go would be best for both parties.

The 32-year-old guard is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists per game off the bench for the Pistons this season. The Knicks are a strong contender to land Rose in a trade.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has a long history with Rose, having coached the ex-MVP on both the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Thibodeau has coached the 13-year NBA veteran Rose for a total of seven of those years.

Rose also played for the Knicks in the 2017-18 campaign. The possibility of him reuniting with Thibodeau on the Knicks has been mentioned the last few weeks.