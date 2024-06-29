 Skip to main content
Pistons have big plans for their glut of cap space

June 29, 2024
by Grey Papke
A fingerpainted logo of the Detroit Pistons

Speed finger painter, Jarred Emerson, unveils the new Detroit Pistons logo on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Campus Martius Park in Detroit. Mandatory Credit: Elaine Cromie, Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Pistons may not be an attractive destination for free agents, but they have plenty of cap space to play with and are eager to use it.

The Pistons declined the $19 million team option on Evan Fournier on Saturday, a move that does not come as a surprise. As a result, the Pistons will have roughly $50 million in cap space entering the offseason.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that new team president Trajan Langdon wants to use that space to take on bad contracts while accumulating future NBA Draft assets.

That strategy can certainly be effective if done correctly, as the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics have used it to land some high picks in the past. The frustration for Pistons fans will be that they are already landing plenty of high-end draft choices thanks to their own performance, but the reality is the team is not at all close to contention.

The Pistons are also trying to find a new head coach, with one leading candidate removing himself from consideration earlier this week.

Detroit Pistons
