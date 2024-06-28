 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 28, 2024

Notable candidate removes himself from consideration for Pistons job

June 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
A fingerpainted logo of the Detroit Pistons

Speed finger painter, Jarred Emerson, unveils the new Detroit Pistons logo on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Campus Martius Park in Detroit. Mandatory Credit: Elaine Cromie, Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Pistons are still searching for a new head coach, and one of their top candidates has dropped out of the running.

New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego has removed his name from consideration for the Pelicans job, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Borrego, 46, was also leading option for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach jobs. The Lakers finally announced the hiring of JJ Redick this week, and the Cavs named Kenny Atkinson their new coach. Borrego was said to be a prominent candidate for the Pistons after he missed out on the other jobs, but Cleveland will have to look elsewhere.

The Pistons are looking for a new head coach after firing Monty Williams just one year into a monster six-year, $78.5 million contract. Detroit went a franchise-worst 14-68 this past season.

Borrego will likely remain with the Pelicans for at least another season. He should again receive consideration for head coach jobs in the next hiring cycle.

Article Tags

Detroit PistonsJames Borrego
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus