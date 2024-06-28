Notable candidate removes himself from consideration for Pistons job

The Detroit Pistons are still searching for a new head coach, and one of their top candidates has dropped out of the running.

New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego has removed his name from consideration for the Pelicans job, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Borrego, 46, was also leading option for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach jobs. The Lakers finally announced the hiring of JJ Redick this week, and the Cavs named Kenny Atkinson their new coach. Borrego was said to be a prominent candidate for the Pistons after he missed out on the other jobs, but Cleveland will have to look elsewhere.

The Pistons are looking for a new head coach after firing Monty Williams just one year into a monster six-year, $78.5 million contract. Detroit went a franchise-worst 14-68 this past season.

Borrego will likely remain with the Pelicans for at least another season. He should again receive consideration for head coach jobs in the next hiring cycle.