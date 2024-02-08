PJ Tucker has angry response to not being traded

The Los Angeles Clippers did not trade veteran forward PJ Tucker prior to Thursday’s trade deadline, and he is not happy about it.

Tucker posted a message to his Instagram story on Thursday a few hours after the deadline passed, and he made clear that he was not content with the situation.

“All this s–t is a f—ing joke,” Tucker wrote (profanity edited by LBS).

Tucker’s displeasure is no surprise given what we know from before the deadline. The Clippers acquired him as part of the James Harden trade, but he has played in just 12 games since the deal and does not have a role in the rotation, much to his frustration. Pre-deadline reports suggested that the 38-year-old was actively trying to force a trade in the hopes of landing more playing time elsewhere.

Tucker’s $11 million contract, coupled with an $11.5 million player option for next year, likely made a deal extremely difficult. While always known for his quality defense, he has declined in recent years and simply does not justify that kind of expense. For now, he appears set to continue riding the Clippers’ bench.