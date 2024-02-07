Clippers veteran trying to force a trade before deadline

Los Angeles Clippers forward PJ Tucker is not having a great time in sunny California.

The Philadelphia 76ers dealt Tucker to the Clippers in October as part of the James Harden trade. While Harden has thrived on his fourth team in five years, Tucker has been reduced to a benchwarmer.

Tucker is reportedly seeking a change of scenery before Thursday’s trade deadline. According to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, the 13-year NBA veteran is “actively trying to get traded.”

It’s not the first time this season Tucker has been rumored to be disgruntled — and it appears those rumblings have yet to subside.

Tucker has played in just 12 games for the Clippers since his arrival. The Texas alum has averaged 1.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per contest.

Following his return to the NBA from a 5-year stint in Europe, Tucker has never played fewer than 24.2 minutes per game while primarily serving as a starter on every team he’s been on.

It’s hard to imagine Clippers coach Tyronn Lue making an adjustment to his rotation anytime soon. LAC has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the past month and a half. They’ve won 17 of their last 20 contests and have gone 26-5 from the start of December.

The challenge in trading Tucker is to find a team willing to take on his contract. The 38-year-old is making $11 million this season with an $11.5 million player option for next year.