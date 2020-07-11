pixel 1
header
Saturday, July 11, 2020

PJ Tucker brought a big screen TV and 60 pairs of shoes to Orlando bubble

July 11, 2020
by Grey Papke

NBA players are bringing a lot of personal belongings with them for their extended bubble stay in Orlando, but P.J. Tucker has really gone all out.

Tucker, a noted sneakerhead, brought over 60 pairs of shoes with him to Orlando, and intends to use his downtime to shop for more on eBay, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

That’s not all. On Saturday, Tucker said he had an 85-inch TV delivered to his hotel room to make him feel more at home.

It’s safe to say Tucker will be living large as long as the Houston Rockets are in Orlando. And we thought the portable sauna was going above and beyond.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus