PJ Tucker brought a big screen TV and 60 pairs of shoes to Orlando bubble

NBA players are bringing a lot of personal belongings with them for their extended bubble stay in Orlando, but P.J. Tucker has really gone all out.

Tucker, a noted sneakerhead, brought over 60 pairs of shoes with him to Orlando, and intends to use his downtime to shop for more on eBay, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Even in Orlando, P.J. Tucker is still the sneaker king pic.twitter.com/TA63dyaVkb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 10, 2020

That’s not all. On Saturday, Tucker said he had an 85-inch TV delivered to his hotel room to make him feel more at home.

P.J. Tucker got himself an 85 inch TV for his hotel room. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/auSy4zBJH2 — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) July 10, 2020

Tucker says his hotel room is his home for the next 3 months, so he wanted to make it feel as home, which is why he had the 85 inch TV delivered. He said it's "perfect." — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) July 11, 2020

It’s safe to say Tucker will be living large as long as the Houston Rockets are in Orlando. And we thought the portable sauna was going above and beyond.