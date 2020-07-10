Montrezl Harrell brought a portable sauna to the NBA bubble

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell came prepared for the Orlando quarantine.

According to teammate Reggie Jackson, Harrell showed up in Orlando with something called a “portable sauna.”

Reggie Jackson said Montrezl Harrell brought a portable sauna (!) to Orlando. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) July 10, 2020

What is a portable sauna, you ask? Well, according to Amazon, it looks something like this.

amazon says this is a portable sauna. pic.twitter.com/m6JsDv236j — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 10, 2020

Does that mean that’s what Harrell has? And is he going to set that thing up in his hotel room? We can only hope so, honestly. That thing doesn’t look like it’s going to promote physical distancing, though, so hopefully it gets cleaned thoroughly between uses.

Harrell is a key reserve for the Clippers, averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Maybe the portable sauna will help with those numbers. At the very least, he came prepared to be comfortable in his surroundings, unlike Rajon Rondo.