PJ Tucker has curious comments about his future with Rockets

James Harden might not be the only Houston Rockets player feeling alienated right now.

Rockets forward PJ Tucker spoke with reporters on Monday. During the session, Tucker made some curious comments when asked if he felt wanted by the team.

“Have you asked them?” Tucker replied, per USA TODAY’s Ben DuBose. “You should ask them.”

The 35-year-old Tucker also added that there are ways to show that a player is wanted beyond a contract extension but did not elaborate further.

Tucker has been a gritty, do-it-all player for the Rockets these last several years. Whether it is guarding the other team’s top perimeter scoring threat or reinventing himself as a small-ball 5 and grappling with opposing bigs down low, Tucker has always done what is asked of him.

The veteran still has not gotten an extension however and will become a free agent after this season as it currently stands. We had heard previously that Tucker was irate with the team over his contract situation. These latest comments indicate that their relationship may beyond saving.