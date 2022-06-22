Report: P.J. Tucker drawing strong interest from 1 team

When P.J. Tucker officially opts out of his contract with the Miami Heat at the end of June, numerous contenders are expected to vie for his services. One of those teams reportedly will be the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is pursuing Tucker. The team is reportedly expected to offer him a three-year, $30 million contract. The 76ers are also reportedly looking to make a three-team trade involving guard Matisse Thybulle and the No. 23 pick in this year’s NBA Draft in order to create enough cap space to land Tucker. They’re also looking to trade forward Tobias Harris, but that may prove difficult with the two years and $76.9 million he has left on his deal.

After the 76ers’ second-round playoff exit, center Joel Embiid mentioned Tucker specifically as the type of player the team needed in order to take the next step.

Tucker’s offensive stats don’t jump off the page (he averaged 7.6 points, 2.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game with the Heat last season), but he’s a physical player who plays solid defense.

The 76ers are likely not alone in their pursuit of Tucker. He’s a player that multiple contenders, including the Heat, could use on their roster.