Plaxico Burress sends message to Ja Morant

Ja Morant is getting advice from a somewhat fitting figure.

Retired former NFL receiver Plaxico Burress appeared this week on FOX Sports’ “The Carton Show” and issued a message for the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant. The 23-year-old Morant just got into trouble for flashing a gun on an Instagram Live video (see here).

“If you can’t learn anything, learn from me,” said Burress. “Make better decisions because you really don’t want for him to have that label being that he’s so young. He has the opportunity to be the face of the NBA. He’s that great of a player.”

.@plaxicoburress on what advice he would give to Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/7CdF6AGXpz — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) March 7, 2023

Now 45 years old, Burress can indeed serve as a cautionary tale for Morant. Burress was a talented wideout who had four 1000-yard receiving seasons under his belt as well as a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants. But in 2008, Burress accidentally shot himself with his own gun at a New York City nightclub. Because Burress was carrying the gun illegally, he ended up going to prison and never played another down for the Giants (also derailing a potential dynasty in the process).

As for Morant, he was suspended for at least two games by the Grizzlies over the gun video (and could potentially be in legal trouble as well). But Morant still has time to save the trajectory of his career (as well as of his life) if he listens to the advice that Burress and others have for him.