Prominent NBA guard joining ESPN as analyst

Draymond Green is no longer the only active NBA player to be moonlighting as an analyst.

ESPN announced Monday that New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has officially joined the network as an NBA analyst. McCollum is signing a multi-platform deal with ESPN and will make his debut for them during coverage of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

The Associated Press notes that the 30-year-old McCollum graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in journalism. He will also be working with ESPN to develop a new podcast, will serve as a game analyst during Summer League games, and will appear on various studio shows throughout the year.

McCollum, who is president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) as well, has made some notable appearances on television before. During one such appearance recently, he made headlines with comments about one of his teammates.