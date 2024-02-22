Prosecutors make big decision on Isaiah Stewart assault charge

Isaiah Stewart the private citizen is officially in the clear.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN reported Thursday that the Phoenix Municipal Court has dismissed the misdemeanor assault charge against the Detroit Pistons big man Stewart. The move comes after the local prosecutor’s office decided to file a motion to dismiss the charge, which was ultimately granted.

The former first-round pick Stewart was facing the charge after allegedly sucker-punching Suns big man Drew Eubanks before a game in Phoenix on Feb. 14. Stewart was arrested later that day by Phoenix police before being issued a citation and then released. He was set to face a court date later this month, but the charge has now been dropped before that could happen.

Stewart, who is averaging 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest this season, was not so lucky when it came to the NBA’s investigation of the incident though. The league announced on Thursday that they are suspending Stewart for multiple games.