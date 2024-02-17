Puka Nacua puts on dunkfest at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua on Friday might have gotten on LeBron James’ radar as a potential late-season addition for the Lakers.

Nacua electrified the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd in Indianapolis, Ind. with some vicious dunks during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Watch the Rams rookie power in a tomahawk jam late in the first quarter.

Rams' rookie star Puka Nacua throws down with EASE 😲#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/wBGZD4aPpF — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

Nacua then closed the night strong with a ferocious flush with just a minute left in the game.

Nacua’s athleticism was on full display in the exhibition contest. The Pro Bowler tallied 16 points in a 100-91 win for Team Shannon over Team Stephen A.

Nacua might have stolen the show with his jams, but it was different NFL star who took home the celebrity game MVP trophy.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons showed off his two-sport prowess with 37 points and 16 rebounds in an MVP-winning performance. He also flashed some of his elite footwork with a Euro step finish that would make Luka Doncic proud.

Micah Parsons is smooth getting around NFL linemen and smooth here with the euro step 😮‍💨#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/K8ErT9so94 — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

It’s unfathomable that Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi positioned himself to take a charge against Parsons. The Cowboys star, who stands at 6’3″ and weighs 245 pounds, spared the Olympic athlete from a world of hurt by going for the finesse finish.

Parsons is the second NFL star in a row to win MVP after Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf won the award last year.