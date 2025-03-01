Larry Brown Sports

Fans said the same thing about Cam Skattebo at the NFL Combine

Cam Skattebo is one of the more intriguing prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was a physical runner at Arizona State who captured attention through his strong play. Fans were excited to see what he would do in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there is one thing they’ll be missing: the 40 time.

Skattebo told reporters on Friday that he would only be doing the vertical jump and broad jump at the combine. He’ll do the rest — such as run the 40-yard dash — at Arizona State’s Pro Day.

Cam Skattebo looks on
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The question many fans and scouts have about Skattebo is how fast he is, but they won’t learn that answer this weekend. In fact, many fans think Skattebo is hiding something by declining to run at the combine.

Yes, fans felt like Skattebo was trying to hide something by not running. Perhaps he wants to train more at it before running at Arizona State’s Pro Day to see if he can improve his time.

Even if Skattebo doesn’t show a great 40-time when he runs it eventually, you have to ask how much that will matter. Skattebo’s game is more about vision, recognizing holes, and running people over. He might not be able to outrun six defenders on a sweep, but if he can plow through defenses up the middle, he will probably find a role in the NFL.

Skattebo rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns last season for the Sun Devils and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. If you haven’t seen his high school highlight video, make sure you check it out.

