Fans said the same thing about Cam Skattebo at the NFL Combine

Cam Skattebo is one of the more intriguing prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was a physical runner at Arizona State who captured attention through his strong play. Fans were excited to see what he would do in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there is one thing they’ll be missing: the 40 time.

Skattebo told reporters on Friday that he would only be doing the vertical jump and broad jump at the combine. He’ll do the rest — such as run the 40-yard dash — at Arizona State’s Pro Day.

#ArizonaState RB Cam Skattebo confirmed he will not be participating in all drills here at the combine. Said he’ll do the vert and broad jump.



He’ll do everything else at ASU’s Pro Day @sportscronkite — Daniel Rios (@daniel_rios72) February 28, 2025

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The question many fans and scouts have about Skattebo is how fast he is, but they won’t learn that answer this weekend. In fact, many fans think Skattebo is hiding something by declining to run at the combine.

Skattebo must be slower than molasses for him not to want to run a 40.



TE/HB it is. — Attack! on Cowboys ✭ (@AttackOnCowboys) March 1, 2025

Cam Skattebo not running the 40 so he doesn’t show everyone he’s a 4.7 guy — Joey Sangwich (@JoeySangwich_) February 28, 2025

Cam Skattebo has by far the most to gain out of everybody in the draft by running a good 40-time and he chose not to run. That is very telling imo, he either knows he’s being drafted by somebody early or he’s trying to hide his lack of speed. Day 3 pick at best now imo. — Bukky (@BukkyPlays) March 1, 2025

Yes, fans felt like Skattebo was trying to hide something by not running. Perhaps he wants to train more at it before running at Arizona State’s Pro Day to see if he can improve his time.

Even if Skattebo doesn’t show a great 40-time when he runs it eventually, you have to ask how much that will matter. Skattebo’s game is more about vision, recognizing holes, and running people over. He might not be able to outrun six defenders on a sweep, but if he can plow through defenses up the middle, he will probably find a role in the NFL.

Skattebo rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns last season for the Sun Devils and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. If you haven’t seen his high school highlight video, make sure you check it out.