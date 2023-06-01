Purdue star Zach Edey announces his NBA Draft decision

Purdue Boilermakers fans have some reason to celebrate.

Purdue star Zach Edey announced on Wednesday that he will return to school for his senior year rather than remain in the NBA Draft. He made his announcement via Twitter by saying “RUN IT BACK.” His tweet included a GIF from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character announces that he will be returning to the company rather than taking a plea deal.

Edey is the reigning AP Player of the Year, Wooden Award winner and Naismith winner. The 7-foot-4 center was dominant last season, averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He helped lead Purdue to a 29-6 record.

Thanks to Edey’s efforts, the Boilermakers earned the No. 1 ranking in the country for several weeks during the regular season. They were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament but flamed out in a huge upset loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.

Edey has some unfinished business he is looking to take care of.