Quin Snyder reportedly has huge offer from Jazz

Quin Snyder’s future with the Utah Jazz is uncertain, but the organization’s willingness to pay him does not appear to be the decisive factor.

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective”, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that Snyder’s issues with the Jazz are not financial. MacMahon said the Jazz have an extension offer on the table for Snyder that would make him one of the NBA’s highest-paid coaches.

“There’s an extension offered that’s still on the table,” MacMahon said, via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports. “I don’t have exact terms of it, but it would put him up there with the highest-paid coaches in the NBA. It’s an offer that is reflective of the quality of his work.”

MacMahon added that his “informed speculation” was that Snyder would ultimately opt to leave Utah.

Snyder has two years remaining on his current contract, so it is not a situation where he is definitely out if nothing gets done. That said, reports indicate that Snyder and the Jazz have some philosophical differences that have not been sorted out. If Snyder were to leave Utah, he would quickly become one of the most sought-after coaches available, even if most openings have already been filled.