Jazz moving towards split with head coach Quin Snyder?

While the Utah Jazz were expected to make major changes this offseason, even by that definition, a shocker could be on the horizon for them.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday that Jazz head coach Quin Snyder’s future remains unclear after weeks of talks with both ownership and management. Wojnarowski adds that a possibility exists that Snyder may choose to end his tenure with the team.

As it stands right now, Snyder has two years left on his contract with the team, including an option he holds for the 2023-24 campaign. Utah has reportedly offered to extend Snyder’s contract but conversations are still being had on philosophical issues and on how the team can take the next step in being competitive in the Western Conference, Wojnarowski notes.

The 55-year-old Snyder has coached the Jazz since 2014. While he has led Utah to three division titles and three 50-plus wins seasons over that span, the team has never gotten past the second round in Snyder’s eight years as head coach. In light of that lengthy streak of postseason shortcomings, the Jazz are rumored to be considering a dramatic roster move this summer.

Even prior to this report, Snyder was linked to an opening with another prominent franchise. That job has since been filled however, leaving the Charlotte Hornets as the only current head coaching vacancy in the NBA. Wojnarowski also suggests that Snyder could sit out a season if he leaves Utah and become a highly sought-after coaching candidate for 2023.