Quinn Cook says he missed Lakers’ team bus after winning championship

Quinn Cook got to enjoy a major career accomplishment on Sunday night, but there was one problem.

Cook played one minute in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat and missed his one shot attempt. He still saw action in five postseason games and 44 regular season games, and gets a championship ring of course.

So what was the issue? He seemed to get left behind from the arena on the Disney World campus in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. by the team bus.

Cook went on teammate J.R. Smith’s Instagram Live and left a few comments. The first one said to “make a uturn” and the second said he had to “walk back” after winning a championship.

The lakers team left Quinn Cook at the arena

Quinn Cook writes "Make a Uturn" as J.R Smith is on IG live

" Gotta walk back after i win a f*ing ring wtf." @WorldWideWob pic.twitter.com/O6SvuUWG72 — THE NBA Hustle (@TheNBAHustle) October 12, 2020

That’s rough. Nothing can kill a buzz quite like getting left behind by a team bus, especially after a championship.

If there’s one person who can relate to Cook, it’s this man.