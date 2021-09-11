Rajon Rondo made funny appearance at US Open final

It’s not out of the ordinary for athletes or celebrities to be spotted in the crowd at major sporting events, and the U.S. Open final is no different. Still, Rajon Rondo’s appearance was a little bit strange.

Rondo popped up on TV during the women’s final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez. He had popcorn, he had sunglasses, and he looked into it — mostly.

Plenty of people were amused by Rondo’s random appearance. One Twitter user likened his reaction to Dumbledore from Harry Potter.

Rondo at the us open doing the dumbledore clap pic.twitter.com/UeO11kGRsX — Perkus Tooth in the booth (@_zestymordant) September 11, 2021

Rondo being in New York might mean he won’t be on hand to see former teammate Paul Pierce inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame later Saturday evening. Then again, Ray Allen will be there too, so Rondo might be fine missing out.