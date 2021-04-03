Rajon Rondo looking forward to Lakers-Clippers rivalry

Rajon Rondo is excited to dine on the other side of the table of Los Angeles’ most heated rivalry.

The new LA Clippers guard appeared Friday on ESPN’s “The Jump” and said he was looking forward to doing battle with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It’s different,” said Rondo of the dynamic between the two teams. “It was a rivalry. I’ve been getting just a lot of welcome-backs. I’m looking forward to the competition.”

The 35-year-old Rondo had been with the Lakers for the past two seasons. He had a massive impact on their NBA championship victory last year with his elevated play in the postseason. But Rondo left in the offseason to sign with the Atlanta Hawks and was dealt to the Clippers at the trade deadline.

Rondo has yet to make his Clippers debut due to an adductor issue. But a potential showdown with the Lakers in the playoffs will be must-see TV, especially since Rondo has beef with some current members of that team.