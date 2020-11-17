Report: Rajon Rondo focused on joining Clippers

Rajon Rondo may be taking his championship ring and running to the other side of Staples Center.

Frank Isola of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the veteran point guard is expected to receive a large free agent offer (two years and $15 million) from the Atlanta Hawks. However, Rondo is reportedly focused on potentially joining the LA Clippers. Isola adds that Rondo could possibly receive the mid-level exception from the Clippers.

Rondo, 34, rebuilt his value in a big way this past season with the Los Angeles Lakers. His strong averages in the playoffs (8.9 points and 6.6 assists per game) helped catapult the Lakers to their 17th NBA title.

The four-time All-Star is a vocal leader and true playmaking guard, roles that the Clippers largely struggled to fill last season. Rondo is also familiar with some of the team’s brass. He was briefly teammates with center Ivica Zubac on the Lakers in the 2018-19 campaign. Meanwhile, new Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue as well as new assistant Roy Rogers were on the Boston Celtics’ coaching staff back when Rondo was there.

The Clippers certainly want Rondo, and now it seems the interest is mutual.