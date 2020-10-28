Report: Clippers to pursue Rajon Rondo in free agency

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the market for help at the point guard position this offseason, and Rajon Rondo is a name that could be high on their list.

The Clippers are expected to pursue Rondo when free agency begins next month, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports. The Los Angeles Lakers want to keep Rondo, but he is expected to decline his $2.7 million player option and shop his services.

The Lakers are naturally determined to re-sign Rondo, who played a huge role in their playoff run, but the Clippers are eager to upgrade at point guard. Rondo has said he is planning to test the open market, which means declining his §2.7 million option for next season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2020

Rondo played a significant role for the Lakers in the postseason. He averaged more minutes per game during the playoffs than he did in the regular season and averaged 8.7 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. You can understand why the Lakers don’t want to let him leave.

The Clippers, however, could be aggressive in their pursuit of Rondo. Kawhi Leonard is reportedly pushing for the team to add a difference-maker at point guard, and Rondo could fill that role.

Rondo, 34, has extensive postseason experience, which is undoubtedly one of the main reasons the Clippers want him. Perhaps he could help solve some of the chemistry issues they struggled with after the season resumed in Orlando.