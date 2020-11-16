Clippers, Hawks expected to pursue Rajon Rondo in free agency

Rajon Rondo is expected to decline his player option for next season and become a free agent, and he will likely have plenty of interest.

Rondo signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last year and can opt in to his second year for $2.6 million. But he may feel he can earn more money on the open market and be motivated to test things out.

The Los Angeles Times’ Brad Turner reports that the Clippers and Atlanta Hawks are among the teams that will have interest in him.

Sources: Rajon Rondo is expected to decline his player option for $2.6 million with the Lakers to become a free agent. Rondo will have teams after him, including the Clippers and Atlanta Hawks. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) November 16, 2020

Rondo, 34, had a limited role during the regular season and suffered a thumb injury during the restart. But he was a valuable contributor during the playoffs and helped them win the championship. He averaged 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 24.7 minutes per game during the postseason.

Rondo has long been expected to opt out of his contract. And this is not the first time the Clippers have been mentioned in connection with him.