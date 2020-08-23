Rajon Rondo a late scratch for Lakers due to back spasms

Rajon Rondo was a late scratch from the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup on Saturday due to back spasms.

Rondo has not played during the Orlando restart since injuring his thumb in a practice on July 12. Rondo was initially expected to miss 6-8 weeks and return at some point during the first round of the playoffs.

The Lakers guard was set to be active for Saturday’s Game 3 until having the back issues during pregame warmups.

Rondo has averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 20.5 minutes per game over 48 contests this season. Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope continue to see extra minutes without Rondo available.