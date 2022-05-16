Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun on family during alleged meltdown

Rajon Rondo is facing some extremely troubling allegations from a woman who filed for an emergency protective order against the NBA star last week.

Ashley Bachelor, Rondo’s longtime girlfriend and the mother of his two children, says Rondo pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her during an incident at their Louisville home on May 11. She says the point guard did so in front of hers and Rondo’s son and daughter, according to TMZ.

Bachelor says Rondo was playing video games with hers and Rondo’s son when Bachelor asked the boy to separate laundry. Rondo supposedly became enraged and violently ripped the video game console out of the wall. Bachelor claims Rondo then went into a full meltdown and smashed several objects.

Bachelor says the children became extremely upset and she tried to calm the situation. At that point, Rondo allegedly told her “you’re dead” and left the home.

According to Bachelor, Rondo returned about 15 minutes later and began banging on the back window with a gun. He allegedly told her to “go get my f—ing son!” and she complied out of fear. Bachelor says Rondo “yanked” the boy outside and began screaming at him and asking why he is afraid of his father. She claims Rondo then demanded that the daughter come outside, and Rondo began yelling at her for the same reason.

Bachelor filed for the protective order on May 13. She told a judge that this is not the first time Rondo’s behavior has been alarming and that he has been abusive toward her and the children.

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children. Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior,” Bachelor said. “He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p—y’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘b–ch.’

“Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, b—h, and d–khead.’ Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car.”

A judge granted the protective order.

Rondo, 36, began last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-time All-Star was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team deal in January. He averaged 4.8 points and 4.4 points per game. He is set to become a free agent this summer.