Rajon Rondo signing two-year deal with Hawks

November 21, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Rajon Rondo is headed back to the Eastern Conference.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that the veteran point guard has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

The 34-year-old Rondo, coming off a championship last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, figures to slot into a role as Trae Young’s backup and mentor. The Hawks also signed guard Kris Dunn earlier this week.

There was some belief Rondo might head to a particular contender instead. However, he now joins an upstart young Hawks team and also gets a nice pay raise from the $2.4 million he made last year.

