Rajon Rondo signing two-year deal with Hawks

Rajon Rondo is headed back to the Eastern Conference.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that the veteran point guard has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

The 34-year-old Rondo, coming off a championship last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, figures to slot into a role as Trae Young’s backup and mentor. The Hawks also signed guard Kris Dunn earlier this week.

There was some belief Rondo might head to a particular contender instead. However, he now joins an upstart young Hawks team and also gets a nice pay raise from the $2.4 million he made last year.