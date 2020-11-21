Report: Clippers still ‘in the hunt’ for Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo clearly won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers, but there remains some doubt regarding his ultimate destination.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Atlanta Hawks are still regarded as the frontrunner for the veteran guard. However, the Los Angeles Clippers are still “in the hunt” for Rondo.

One thing seems certain: Rondo’s time with the Lakers is over. In an Instagram post Saturday, he thanked the organization, staff, players, and fans in a goodbye message.

Rondo may prefer the Clippers. They’re closer to contention. However, the Hawks may be willing to offer a bigger payday. At this point, that may make the difference.