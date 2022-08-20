Raptors bringing in former high lottery pick?

The Toronto Raptors are known for finding uncut gems of talent, and now they could be taking a swing at another one.

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes spoke during a Twitch stream this week and seemed to hint at the team signing ex-No. 6 overall draft pick Jarrett Culver. Barnes noted that Culver was wearing Raptors gear while playing in a recent private run organized by new Toronto assistant Rico Hines.

Scottie Barnes confirmed on Twitch that he believes Jarrett Culver has signed a contract with the Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/7xsErPGEkM — Jarrett Culver GOAT (@CulverGoat) August 19, 2022

Culver, 23, was an All-American and the Big 12 Player of the Year in college at Texas Tech. He began his NBA career with Minnesota in 2019 but never got consistent minutes after his rookie year. Culver was sent to Memphis last offseason in the Patrick Beverley trade and made 37 total spot-minute appearances off the bench for the Grizzlies last year, averaging 3.5 points per game. He still remains a free agent, at least officially.

With Svi Mykhailiuk as the only true 2 guard option behind starter Gary Trent Jr, Culver could be an impactful addition for Toronto. But Raptors fans are probably holding their breath for the team to make a bigger move.