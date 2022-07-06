 Skip to main content
July 6, 2022

Kevin Durant video has Raptors fans all excited

July 6, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
The Raptors are one of several teams that have been mentioned as a possible Kevin Durant suitor, and a video that went viral has fans in Toronto awfully excited.

A mashup video that has been making the rounds on social media features Durant saying all kinds of nice things about the Raptors and the city of Toronto. Durant is shown heaping praise on Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet, who is expected to sign an extension with the team this offseason. K.D.’s flattering comments about Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes were also included, though Barnes would likely be included in any potential deal if the Brooklyn Nets traded Durant to Toronto.

“I have some great memories in Toronto. I love playing in Toronto,” Durant said. “The fans have been amazing to me.”

If nothing else, the video seems to debunk one NBA analyst’s theory that Durant would not be comfortable playing in Toronto.

Durant is not a free agent. He is under contract for four more seasons, so the Nets are under no obligation to send him to the team of his choice. They are going to look for the best offer possible.

It is worth noting that Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri has experience with blockbuster trades. His decision to give up a massive package for Kawhi Leonard resulted in a championship.

Durant may have one team at the top of his wish list, but the Nets are in a good position to do what is best for them.

