Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic ejected for profane tirade against refs

Darko Rajakovic doesn’t always lose his cool, but when he does, he definitely makes sure to get his money’s worth.

The Toronto Raptors head coach Rajakovic was ejected in the fourth quarter of his team’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Rajakovic was incensed about a non-call on a Scottie Barnes drive that eventually led to a Grizzlies score on the other end. He called a timeout and unloaded on the officials with a profane tirade.

Video of the incident showed Rajakovic having to be held back by players and assistants alike as he repeatedly yelled, “Call the f–king foul!” at the referee who was nearest (No. 72, JT Orr).

Here is the video (but obviously watch out for the language).

"CALL THE F*CKING FOUL! CALL THE F*CKING FOUL!" Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic exploded at the officials and was ejected during the 4th quarter vs. the Grizzlies.pic.twitter.com/DThJUnHQ4w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2024

Rajakovic’s meltdown was the culmination of an immensely frustrating night for the Raptors, who were trailing the Grizzlies 127-103 at the time. They wound up losing by a 155-126 final, allowing Memphis to set an all-time franchise record for points scored in a single game.

For Rajakovic, who is in his second season as the head coach of the 7-24 Raptors, he is usually somewhat mild-mannered on the sideline. But his blow-ups are the stuff of legend (as we already saw last year when he went off on another memorable rant against the refs after a game vs. the Lakers).