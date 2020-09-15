Raptors sign head coach Nick Nurse to multi-year extension

The Toronto Raptors came up just short of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals when they lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games, but the team has shown they are committed to head coach Nick Nurse going forward.

On Tuesday, the Raptors announced that they have signed Nurse to a multi-year extension.

Nurse is in just his second season as Toronto’s head coach. The first obviously could not have gone better, as he led the team to its first NBA title with a lot of help from Kawhi Leonard. Even after losing Leonard in free agency, the Raptors still managed to compile a 53-19 regular-season record and come one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens had high praise for Nurse after Boston defeated the Raptors in a hard-fought series. Nurse, 53, has been with the Raptors since 2013, and he clearly has earned the respect of Masai Ujiri and the rest of the team’s brass. It’s easy to see why.