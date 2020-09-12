 Skip to main content
Friday, September 11, 2020

Brad Stevens gives major credit to Nick Nurse after difficult series

September 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Nick Nurse

Nick Nurse’s Toronto Raptors may have fallen short in the playoffs against the Boston Celtics, but the Toronto head coach left his counterpart impressed.

After his team won Game 7 on Friday night, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was highly complimentary of Nurse’s coaching during the series.

According to The Athletic Celtics reporter Jay King, Stevens said they saw “more defenses and more stuff” from the Raptors than he’s seen as a coach.

That’s a major credit to Nurse, who coached the Raptors to the NBA championship last year.

Though Toronto did not win it all, they took Boston to a Game 7 in the conference semifinals and pressed them hard. They had a very nice year even after losing Kawhi Leonard in free agency and may have surpassed the expectations of those who thought they would not contend in the East.

