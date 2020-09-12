Brad Stevens gives major credit to Nick Nurse after difficult series

Nick Nurse’s Toronto Raptors may have fallen short in the playoffs against the Boston Celtics, but the Toronto head coach left his counterpart impressed.

After his team won Game 7 on Friday night, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was highly complimentary of Nurse’s coaching during the series.

According to The Athletic Celtics reporter Jay King, Stevens said they saw “more defenses and more stuff” from the Raptors than he’s seen as a coach.

Stevens said the Celtics saw “more defenses and more stuff” from the Raptors than he’s seen as a coach. Said that’s a credit to them, Nurse is a special coach and they have really smart players. Stevens said Lowry is among the best he’s ever coached against at thinking the game. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 12, 2020

That’s a major credit to Nurse, who coached the Raptors to the NBA championship last year.

Though Toronto did not win it all, they took Boston to a Game 7 in the conference semifinals and pressed them hard. They had a very nice year even after losing Kawhi Leonard in free agency and may have surpassed the expectations of those who thought they would not contend in the East.