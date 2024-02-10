Raptors take shot on ex-NBA draft bust

The Toronto Raptors are trying their luck on a notable name … from the 2015 NBA Draft.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Saturday that Toronto is signing former lottery pick Justise Winslow. The 27-year-old Winslow is getting a 10-day contract from Toronto after spending time this season with their G League affiliate, Raptors 905.

There were high expectations coming into the league for Winslow, who was a national champion during his one season at Duke and went No. 10 overall in 2015. Though Winslow would earn All-Rookie Second Team honors after his first season, he still failed to meet those expectations. Winslow was done in by both injuries and a continued inability to the shoot the basketball. It also hurt doubly that he was drafted over the likes of All-Star guard Devin Booker, standout center Myles Turner, and 20-ppg scorer Terry Rozier.

Winslow does deserve credit for sticking around in the league for this long on the strength of his defense, playmaking, and positionless play. He put up 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists a game last season for the Portland Trail Blazers. Now Winslow joins his fifth career NBA team in the Raptors, who just acquired a former teammate of his at the trade deadline.