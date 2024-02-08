Raptors trade for well-known Canada native at deadline

The Toronto Raptors continue to stockpile native talent.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Raptors are acquiring big man Kelly Olynyk in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Toronto will also receive guard Ochai Agbaji in the deal while the Jazz get guard Kira Lewis, forward Otto Porter, and a 2024 first-round draft pick.

The former lottery pick Olynyk, 32, is notably a native of Toronto. He was averaging 8.1 points per game on career-best 56/43/84 shooting splits this year in Utah. While he may not have much more of a role on the rebuilding Raptors than he did for the young Jazz, Olynyk is a nice veteran throw-in as Toronto also acquires the 23-year-old ex-Kansas champion Agbaji.

Olynyk had garnered widespread trade interest, including from some of his old clubs. But he will now become the latest Canada native to join Canada’s only NBA team.