Referees call Aaron Gordon for terrible foul late in Game 5

Aaron Gordon was called for a terrible foul late in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Gordon’s Denver Nuggets were leading the Miami Heat 86-82 with under three and a half minutes left in the game. Kyle Lowry brought the ball up the court for Miami and found Jimmy Butler, who attempted a three-pointer from the corner.

Butler missed the shot, but Gordon was called for fouling Butler, giving the Heat star three free throws.

Denver coach Michael Malone challenged the call, but the call stood.

“It’s just wrong,” Jeff Van Gundy said of the decision.

"I totally disagree."- Mark Jackson "It's just wrong."- Jeff Van Gundy "I just don't know what Aaron Gordon is supposed to do when a guy kicks you."- JVG "I can make a case… that it's a flagrant on Jimmy Butler."- MJ "Right, kicking him in the groin."- JVG #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/2HyKfUYseN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2023

Butler made all three free throws to bring Miami within one at 86-85.

Perhaps justice was served as Denver pulled away late thanks to a basket by Bruce Brown, who also made a few free throws late, as well as a steal and some free throws from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Denver ended up winning 94-89 for their first ever championship, so the foul call didn’t cost Denver. But it sure was a bad call.