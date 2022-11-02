Referees called Jordan Poole for same violation 3 times

The NBA is making it a point to crack down on carry violations, and they targeted Jordan Poole for it on Tuesday night.

Poole was called for three carry violations in his Golden State Warriors’ 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat. You can see the carries in the video and you’ll notice they were all legitimate calls.

Here are the three carry violations called on Jordan Poole tonight in Miami. Broadcast didn't catch the second one in real time, only slow motion. pic.twitter.com/vjVX1aCluh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 2, 2022

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked after the game about Poole being called for the violations. The coach said that an email was sent out by the league to serve as a warning. But since it was a game day, Kerr did not check his email and therefore did not see the notice.

“I guess there was an email that went out today. Honestly, I didn’t check my email,” Kerr said.

Kerr acknowledged that Poole committed violations. However, he noted that the issue is a widespread problem throughout the league, and Poole isn’t unique.

“So I was shocked because basically the whole league does that. … It is a carry, but the whole league’s been doing it.”

“What Jordan does is a carry, but the whole league’s been doing it.” Steve Kerr didn’t see the email from the NBA today saying they were going to crack down on carrying pic.twitter.com/QITYfGqaOo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2022

If the NBA finally wants to crack down on carries, it would be about time. They’ve become so lax with allowing carries and travels that it gets embarrassing. It improves the integrity of the game when those calls are made.