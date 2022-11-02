 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 2, 2022

Referees called Jordan Poole for same violation 3 times

November 2, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Jordan Poole carries the ball

The NBA is making it a point to crack down on carry violations, and they targeted Jordan Poole for it on Tuesday night.

Poole was called for three carry violations in his Golden State Warriors’ 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat. You can see the carries in the video and you’ll notice they were all legitimate calls.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked after the game about Poole being called for the violations. The coach said that an email was sent out by the league to serve as a warning. But since it was a game day, Kerr did not check his email and therefore did not see the notice.

“I guess there was an email that went out today. Honestly, I didn’t check my email,” Kerr said.

Kerr acknowledged that Poole committed violations. However, he noted that the issue is a widespread problem throughout the league, and Poole isn’t unique.

“So I was shocked because basically the whole league does that. … It is a carry, but the whole league’s been doing it.”

If the NBA finally wants to crack down on carries, it would be about time. They’ve become so lax with allowing carries and travels that it gets embarrassing. It improves the integrity of the game when those calls are made.

Article Tags

Jordan Poole
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus