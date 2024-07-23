Ex-NBA champion agrees to deal with 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are planning to add a former NBA champion to their roster.

Veteran point guard Reggie Jackson was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Charlotte Hornets as part of a six-team trade earlier this month. Jackson has since agreed to a contract buyout with Charlotte, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski reports that the 34-year-old intends to sign with the 76ers.

ESPN Sources: Veteran guard Reggie Jackson — who agreed on a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets — plans to join the Philadelphia 76ers upon clearing waivers. pic.twitter.com/uWaWGdB5Dk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 23, 2024

The buyout agreement is the second between Jackson and the Hornets in the last 18 months. Jackson was also traded to Charlotte by the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline during the 2022-23 season. He then signed with the Denver Nuggets and won a championship with them in 2023.

In addition to having championship experience, Jackson has also played alongside Paul George. The two are said to be close friends. The Sixers signed George to a four-year, $212 million contract this offseason.

Jackson is a solid scorer who has averaged 12.6 points per game during his career. He will likely be a third-string player in Philly, but he is the type of depth piece that could prove valuable down the stretch and in the postseason.