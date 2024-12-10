Reggie Miller reportedly drawing interest from major rival network

With the rights to the NBA set to move from TNT to NBC in 2025, Reggie Miller could be making an identical move as well.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Basketball Hall of Famer Miller is drawing interest from NBC for their NBA game broadcasts beginning next season. Marchand also notes that NBC has hired another former NBA guard, Jamal Crawford, to call some games for them in a still-to-be-determined role.

The five-time NBA All-Star Miller has worked as a broadcaster for TNT since 2005 and currently serves as their No. 1 color commentator for NBA games alongside play-by-play man Kevin Harlan. While Miller can still be prone to cringeworthy moments and some really awful takes on the air, the general consensus is that he has improved over the years and become a staple of sorts in the NBA broadcasting space.

As for NBC, their roster of on-air talent for when they take over NBA coverage in 2025-26 is quickly taking shape. We already know who the expected lead play-by-play voice will be, and Miller could soon be joining the network as a featured voice as well.