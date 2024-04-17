Reggie Miller roasted over his strategy suggestion for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a playoff berth with their win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament on Tuesday night, and they did so without following the brilliant advice of Reggie Miller.

Miller was roasted over some of the analysis he provided late in TNT’s broadcast of the game. The Lakers were leading 108-106 with 2.7 seconds remaining when Anthony Davis was fouled. Davis had a chance to make two free throws and put the game away, but Miller wondered if the big man should make things interesting instead.

As Miller saw it, Davis and the Lakers had a big decision to make. Miller suggested there would be some merit to Davis making the first free throw and then intentionally missing the second to force the Pacers to have to launch a deep shot.

“If he makes the first one, you’re up three. Do you try to purposely miss the second one knowing that they don’t have any timeouts and they’ve gotta go coast-to-coast?” Miller asked. “Because as soon as you miss it, time is gonna start as soon as it’s touched. Or, do you just make them both, be up four, and game over? These are things that are discussed as teams.”

Curious commentary from Reggie Miller wondering if the Lakers should miss a free throw instead of making both to go up four with 2.7 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/1DA6sZrDpK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 17, 2024

There was really nothing to think about. By making both free throws, Davis sealed the win for the Lakers. Miller’s point was that making a full-court shot is almost impossible, but why would L.A. have even wanted to risk a shot going in to send the game to overtime, even if that risk was minuscule?

Like any announcer, Miller has had some big blunders in the booth. The analysis late in Tuesday’s game was pretty embarrassing, especially from a Hall of Fame player.