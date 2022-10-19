Reggie Miller, Kevin Harlan make funny reference to Draymond Green punch

Reggie Miller and Kevin Harlan cracked a funny joke on Tuesday night in reference to Draymond Green’s punch of a teammate.

The Golden State Warriors were leading the Los Angeles Lakers 89-64 with three and a half minutes left in the third quarter. After getting a steal, the Warriors attempted a couple of 3-pointers, though they missed both shots.

Miller, who was announcing alongside Harlan for TNT, commented that the Warriors were going for a knockout punch.

Reggie Miller “They’re going for the overhand right to knock out these Lakers’ Kevin Harlan “Be careful how you characterize that” 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/Xw31sR2iP7 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 19, 2022

“They’re going for the overhand right to knock out these Lakers,” Miller said.

“Be careful how you characterize that,” Harlan shot back.

The two then laughed and noted how those words had extra meaning for the Warriors.

Of course, they were referring to Green punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice on Oct. 5. Video of the incident later emerged, leading Golden State to send Green away from the team temporarily.

Miller may have been playing dumb like he didn’t know what he was saying, but we’re not buying it. He knew what kind of joke he was making the moment he said it!