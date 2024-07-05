Report reveals Bucks’ asking price in Brook Lopez trade

The Milwaukee Bucks appear to be open to trading veteran center Brook Lopez this offseason, but they may have to lower their asking price if they actually want to make a move.

Longtime Milwaukee sportswriter Gery Woelfel reported on Friday that the Bucks are “very receptive” to trading Lopez, but they want a first-round draft pick in return. Considering Lopez is 36 and under contract for $23 million next season, teams might be hesitant to part with that kind of draft capital.

Lopez, a four-time All-Star, is still a solid defender. The 7-foot rim protector was named All-Defensive First Team in 2023 and has helped space the floor for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lopez is also a career 34.9 percent three-point shooter, which could make him valuable to a contending team.

Lopez has been very durable over the last two seasons and missed just seven total regular-season games during that span. He averaged 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this past year.

We know of one team that has missed out on free agents and might want to reunite with Lopez. If the Bucks are patient, they could find a team that is desperate enough for a quality big to give up a first-round pick for Lopez.