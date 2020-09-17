Reggie Miller not buying ‘chemistry’ talk with Clippers

Reggie Miller is not buying the excuses coming from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead and leads in every closeout game in their Western Conference semifinals series with the Denver Nuggets. They ended up losing in Game 7, getting embarrassed in the fourth quarter. Even some of their players needed a breather in the final quarter.

On Wednesday, Miller, who is an analyst for TNT, joined “The Dan Patrick Show” and talked about the series. Miller said he didn’t like the Clippers blaming chemistry for their issues.

“You can’t tell me it was all about chemistry,” Miller told Patrick. “Their cross-town rival has a brand-new coach in Frank Vogel. They’ve got, what, 6-7 new players as well? Avery Bradley is not even in the bubble? … So everyone’s dealing with chemistry in the restart.”

In a separate interview, Miller said he questioned whether the players talking about “chemistry” was their way of saying they need a new head coach.

“If they are talking about Doc Rivers, here’s the problem. If you get rid of Doc Rivers, who are you going to bring in other than Doc? I know he’s been down this road before being up 3-1, but who are you going to bring in that’s better than Doc? Paul George needs to start looking at himself. This team was built to win this year. They pushed all of their chips to the middle of the table. So you can’t tell me it’s all about chemistry,” Miller said via USA Today.

The Clippers’ series meltdown and terrible Game 7 showing has left them open to criticism. They were expected to be a championship contender and then lost in the conference semis.

When you see a comment like this one from Paul George, it’s hard not to wonder what was going on with the team.