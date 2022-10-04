Report reveals more details about Karl-Anthony Towns’ health scare

More information is emerging about what led to Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns’ recent hospitalization.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported this week that Towns came down with a throat infection that forced him to be on bed rest for days. The report adds that Towns also had trouble breathing because of the infection.

The three-time NBA All-Star Towns spoke to reporters about his health scare earlier this week. He revealed that he lost a significant amount of weight because of the illness.

Towns, who led Minnesota last season with 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, is now back with the Timberwolves after missing all of training camp. The regular season begins for Minnesota on Oct. 19, which gives the 26-year-old Towns plenty of time to get back up to speed after his illness.