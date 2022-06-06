Report reveals Donovan Mitchell’s reaction to Quin Snyder news

Quin Snyder leaving the Utah Jazz could have serious ripple effects throughout the organization.

The news was announced on Sunday that Snyder has decided to resign as head coach of the Jazz after spending the last eight seasons leading the team. Now Utah has to worry about how they will keep star player Donovan Mitchell happy.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Mitchell was “surprised and disappointed” that Snyder left the team.

Snyder’s presence was a “significant” part of Mitchell’s reason for signing a five-year maximum contract extension with the Jazz in 2020, according to the report. Mitchell has four seasons remaining on his contract.

The best way for Utah to respond to the news is to achieve some immediate stability. They can do so by finding a new head coach soon, which is something they reportedly intend to do. We already know they have their eye on a former rival coach for the job.

There have been numerous rumors about Mitchell’s future with the team. The 25-year-old guard may end up having some input in the coaching hire.