Donovan Mitchell linked to Eastern Conference team?

The Utah Jazz have a lot to ponder this offseason when it comes to their future. Will they move forward with their tandem of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, or will they part ways with one of the players?

Gobert might be the more likely player to trade if they choose to break up their core. But if it’s Mitchell who leaves, there is one team to whom he apparently has been linked the most.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner published a mailbag on Monday where he answered questions from fans. Many of the questions had to do with possible offseason moves for the Hawks.

In one of his answers, Kirschner said that Mitchell has been most strongly linked to the New York Knicks.

Here is what Kirschner wrote:

“If Mitchell or Gobert became available, I’d say the latter is the likelier option for the Hawks to land. There’s just been too much buzz in league circles with Mitchell to the Knicks if he were to come available,” Kirschner wrote.

We have heard the rumors about the Knicks’ interest in Mitchell. They even sent some scouts to watch a Jazz playoff game last month. A report in February said that the Knicks were even plotting a move for Mitchell.

Mitchell will not be a free agent for three years. So if he wants out of Utah, he will have to force his way out. Otherwise the Knicks will need to look elsewhere to improve.