Report details extent of concussion issue Joel Embiid is dealing with

Joel Embiid appears to be dealing with no small injury right now.

Chris Haynes of TNT reported during Wednesday’s Game 2 between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers on the extent of the concussion issue that the 76ers center Embiid is contending with right now. Haynes says that Tuesday, the day before Game 2, was the first day that Embiid was able to use a cell phone due to having trouble with the light created by it. During his report, Haynes added that the 76ers will reevaluate Embiid upon their return to Philadelphia and proceed from there.

After the game, which the 76ers lost 119-103 to go down 0-2 in the series, Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers did not sound particularly encouraged about Embiid’s chances of playing in Game 3 on Friday.

Doc Rivers says "I really don't know" if Joel Embiid will be ready for Game 3. Said he FaceTimed with him today. He believes he hasn't cleared any of the steps necessary to return. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 5, 2022

Embiid suffered the concussion (as well as a right orbital fracture) during Game 6 of Philadelphia’s series against Toronto last Thursday (video here). Sensitivity to light is indeed one of the classic symptoms of a concussion.

There was a bit of renewed optimism this week about Embiid’s chances of returning to action, perhaps in time for Game 3 of the series. But Haynes’ report and Rivers’ subsequent comments make it sound like Embiid may have trouble with just physically being at the arena and facing the bright lights. Couple that with his orbital fracture and the other painful injury Embiid was battling through even before that, and it seems like the All-Star’s status is in real jeopardy for the remainder of this Heat series.