Report reveals extent of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s calf injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a calf injury during the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, but the two-time NBA MVP has received some positive news since.

Antetokounmpo has been diagnosed with a strained left calf muscle, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injury typically requires a recovery period of 1-2 weeks, which means Giannis has a chance to return for the start of the playoffs on April 20.

Calves are undeniably tricky and these type of strains have timetable of at least one-to-two weeks. But rehab will determine a length of time for the two-time NBA MVP. https://t.co/W7shlVblgK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2024

That is the best Antetokounmpo and the Bucks could have hoped for. Giannis fell to the floor and grabbed his left leg during the third quarter of Milwaukee’s 104-91 win over the Celtics at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. The injury was of the non-contact variety, which is usually not a good sign. The big concern was that Antetokounmpo suffered an Achilles injury, but that was fortunately not the case.

The Bucks hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with three games remaining in the regular season. Giannis is having another outstanding year with 30.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. It would be a surprise if we see him on the floor again before the playoffs begin.