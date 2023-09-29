Report: Heat still looking to trade Tyler Herro

The Miami Heat did not land Damian Lillard with their rumored trade package centered around Tyler Herro. But that does not mean Herro is guaranteed to be on their roster to open the season.

Herro was widely considered to be the key piece in any deal that would have led to Lillard in a Heat jersey. But even with Lillard off the market, the Heat may not be done shopping their young shooting guard just yet.

According to former Salt Lake City sports radio host Tim Montemayor, the Heat have been engaged in trade talks with the Utah Jazz. Montemayor called Herro a “name to watch” and considers the Jazz “motivated” to get a deal done.

Tyler Herro is a name to watch this week, the Heat are actively looking to move Herro, the Utah Jazz have had talks with Miami this week, finances would be a significant hurdle 1 v 1, however the Utah Jazz are one of the most active teams currently, and are motivated. — YouTube: The Monty Show (@TheMontyShow) September 28, 2023

The Jazz almost certainly would not include All-Star Lauri Markkanen or standout sophomore Walker Kessler in any trade discussions. But Utah does have several veteran pieces that could intrigue Miami, such as Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, John Collins, Kelly Olynyk, or Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Heat managed to barge their way into the NBA Finals despite missing Herro throughout nearly the entire postseason run. After losing Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo, and Max Strus this offseason, shoring up the Heat’s supporting cast could be the priority for team president Pat Riley.

Herro is still just 23 and would perfectly align with the Jazz rebuild timeline together with 26-year-old Markkanen and 22-year-old Kessler. Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists across 67 games for the Heat last season.

Herro went viral for his tweets after “surviving” the Lillard trade rumors. It looks like the rumors aren’t over for the Kentucky alum just yet.