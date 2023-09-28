Tyler Herro goes viral for incredible tweets after Damian Lillard trade

Tyler Herro is taking his victory lap after once again escaping the clutches of the Trade Monster.

The Miami Heat guard Herro took to X on Thursday to share his reaction to the blockbuster Damian Lillard-to-Milwaukee trade. Herro, long believed to be the centerpiece of a potential multi-team deal that would have landed Lillard in Miami, replied to a tweet from a fan about how Herro had just survived “the final boss of all trade rumors.”

“Until next summer,” Herro hilariously tweeted in response.

Herro, a Wisconsin native, then indicated that he was happy for Lillard and the Milwaukee fans.

“in all seriousness… as a kid from Milwaukee, I’m grabbing me a Dame jersey,” wrote Herro in a subsequent tweet.

in all seriousness… as a kid from Milwaukee , I’m grabbing me a Dame jersey. — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) September 28, 2023

The 23-year-old Herro has to be doing a full-body exhale at this point, especially given how this happens quite literally every offseason for him. Ever since Herro’s breakout rookie year in 2019-20, he has been mentioned as a possible trade chip in packages for seemingly every superstar under the sun. Around 2021, it was James Harden that Herro was supposedly about to be traded for. In 2022, it was either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell. Now this summer, it was Bradley Beal and then Lillard. The Lillard rumors were especially perilous for Herro, and Herro was even reported to be personally expecting a trade.

But through it all, Herro is still somehow in a Heat uniform. To his credit though, he continues to do his job, having developed into a dynamic 20-5-4 guy who won Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 and quietly keeps improving on the defensive end as well. It is because Herro is so young and so talented that he is even considered as a trade piece for superstar talent in the first place (on top of his contract being useful for salary-matching purposes). Now that Herro has survived yet again, he can enter the 2023-24 season (after missing nearly all of Miami’s 2023 Finals run with a broken hand) fully back on his revenge arc … at least until the trade rumors inevitably start back up again next offseason.