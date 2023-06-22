Report reveals which way Hornets are leaning with No. 2 pick

No one seems to know which player will be taken with the second overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, and the latest report has resulted in another massive odds shift.

As of Wednesday evening, former Alabama star Brandon Miller was listed as a heavy favorite with odds as short as -500 to be the No. 2 pick in the draft. Scoot Henderson was the favorite earlier in the week, but things flipped when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Miller impressed Michael Jordan and company in a private workout on Monday.

Hours before the start of the draft on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic cited sources who said Henderson was “gaining serious momentum” to be selected by Charlotte.

Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon Miller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2023

That led to yet another significant odds shift.

No. 2 overall pick odds for NBA Draft: Monday night:

-250: Scoot Henderson

+170: Brandon Miller Wednesday night:

-500: Miller

+300: Scoot Currently:

-425: Scoot

+240: Miller (via @DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/gGkQfQa5D5 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 22, 2023

The bottom line is no one seems to know, and that is probably the way the Hornets want it. The No. 1 pick is set with Victor Wenbanyama going to the San Antonio Spurs. It is anyone’s guess what will happen after that.

Many feel Miller would be a better fit for the Hornets since Henderson is a point guard and Charlotte already has LaMelo Ball. The decision may ultimately be left to one person when the Hornets are on the clock.